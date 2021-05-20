Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon: ‘Severe’ Adverse Reactions And Mass Death From mRNA COVID Vaccines ‘Virtually Guaranteed’

Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics — a group of over 160 independent medical experts worldwide — have issued a stern warning to public health agencies about the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, slamming the jabs as “unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe” and likely to lead to “foreseeable mass deaths,” according to a report by Lifesitenews.
Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics, a group co-founded by former Pfizer vice president Michael Yeadon, counts more than 160 medical experts from around the world among its signatories. Other founding members include Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD, former chair of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, former head of the health committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
The doctors have penned multiple letters to the European Medicines Agency on COVID-19 vaccine issues and are facing censorship….The group also can be found on Twitter….
In their letter earlier this month, Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics emphasized serious health implications of the vaccines for both the healthy and ill, saying that the shots “are not safe, either for recipients or for those who use them or authorize their use.”
They pointed to risks of “lethal and non-lethal disruptions of blood clotting including bleeding disorders, thrombosis in the brain, stroke and heart attack,” “antibody-dependent enhancement of disease,” autoimmune reactions, and potential effects of “vaccine impurities due to rushed manufacturing and unregulated production standards.”
“Contrary to claims that blood disorders post-vaccination are ‘rare’, many common vaccine side effects (headaches, nausea, vomiting and hematoma-like ‘rashes’ over the body) may indicate thrombosis and other severe abnormalities,” the experts said.
“Clotting events currently receiving media attention are likely just the ‘tip of a huge iceberg.’”
“Due to immunological priming, risks of clotting, bleeding and other adverse events can be expected to increase with each re-vaccination and each intervening coronavirus exposure,” Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics added. “Over time, whether months or years, this renders both vaccination and coronaviruses dangerous to young and healthy age groups, for whom without vaccination COVID-19 poses no substantive risk,” they argued.
“Just as smoking could be and was predicted to cause lung cancer based on first principles, all gene-based vaccines can be expected to cause blood clotting and bleeding disorders, based on their molecular mechanisms of action,” they said. “Consistent with this, diseases of this kind have been observed across age groups, leading to temporary vaccine suspensions around the world.”
“Since vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 incidence has risen in numerous areas with high vaccination rates. Furthermore, multiple series of COVID-19 fatalities have occurred shortly after the onset vaccinations in senior homes,” the doctors said. “These cases may have been due not only to antibody-dependent enhancement but also to a general immunosuppressive effect of the vaccines, which is suggested by the increased occurrence of Herpes zoster in certain patients.”
“Regardless of the exact mechanism responsible for these reported deaths, we must expect that the vaccines will increase rather than decrease lethality of COVID-19,” they continued….
“The vaccines are experimental by definition. They will remain in Phase 3 trials until 2023. Recipients are human subjects entitled to free informed consent under Nuremberg and other protections, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s resolution 2361 and the FDA’s terms of emergency use authorization.”
Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics particularly warned about vaccines, like those produced by Pfizer and Moderna, that rely on the novel mRNA vaccination method.
“Initial experience might suggest that the adenovirus-derived vaccines (AstraZeneca/Johnson & Johnson) cause graver adverse effects than the mRNA (Pfizer/Moderna) vaccines. However, upon repeated injection, the former will soon induce antibodies against the proteins of the adenovirus vector,” according to the doctors. “These antibodies will then neutralize most of the vaccine virus particles and cause their disposal before they can infect any cells, thereby limiting the intensity of tissue damage.”
“In contrast, in the mRNA vaccines, there is no protein antigen for the antibodies to recognize. Thus, regardless of the existing degree of immunity, the vaccine mRNA is going to reach its target — the body cells,” they said. “These will then express the spike protein and subsequently suffer the full onslaught of the immune system.”
“With the mRNA vaccines, the risk of severe adverse events is virtually guaranteed to increase with every successive injection.”
“Their apparent preferment over the latter [mRNA vaccines] is concerning in the highest degree.”
“In most countries, most people will now have immunity to SARS-CoV-2,” the experts additionally noted, pointing out that coronavirus has an estimated 99.8% survival rate globally. “Regardless of disease severity, they will now have sufficient immunity to be protected from severe disease in the event of renewed exposure. This majority of the population will not benefit at all from being vaccinated.”
For those at risk of severe infection, the virus remains treatable, Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics said. “A convergence of evidence indicates that early treatment with existing drugs reduces hospitalization and mortality by ~85% and 75%, respectively,” they explained, highlighting “many tried and true anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and anticoagulant medications, as well as monoclonal antibodies, zinc, and vitamins C and D.”
“Natural T-Cell immunity provides stronger and more comprehensive protection against all SARS-CoV-2 strains than vaccines, because naturally primed immunity recognizes multiple virus epitopes and costimulatory signals, not merely a single (spike) protein,” they continued.
The doctors’ letter also debunked claims that vaccination is necessary to prevent viral spread through asymptomatic infection.
“The vaccines have been touted as a means to prevent asymptomatic infection, and by extension ‘asymptomatic transmission,’” Doctors for COVID-19 Ethics said. “However, ‘asymptomatic transmission’ is an artifact of invalid and unreliable PCR test procedures and interpretations, leading to high false-positive rates. Evidence indicates that PCR-positive, asymptomatic people are healthy false-positives, not carriers.”
The group cited a Chinese study of nearly 10 million people, which found that asymptomatic COVID carriers virtually never transmit the virus. “In contrast, the papers cited by the Centre for Disease Control to justify claims of asymptomatic transmission are based on hypothetical models, not empirical studies,” they said. “Plainly stated, vaccines are not necessary to prevent severe disease.”
The experts raised concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness as well, stating that “no medium-term or long term longitudinal data” proves vaccine efficacy. They criticized the coronavirus vaccine trials, observing that the European Medicines Agency “has noted of the Comirnaty (Pfizer mRNA) vaccine that severe COVID-19 cases ‘were rare in the study, and statistically certain conclusion cannot be drawn from it.’”
“The risk-benefit calculus is therefore clear, the experimental vaccines are needless, ineffective and dangerous.” “[U]rging vaccination to ‘protect others’ therefore has no basis in fact,” their letter concluded, offering a sobering warning to those pushing the shots.
“Actors authorizing, coercing or administering experimental COVID-19 vaccination are exposing populations and patients to serious, unnecessary, and unjustified medical risks,” they said. “Vaccine manufacturers have exempted themselves from legal liability for adverse events for a reason. When vaccine deaths and harms occur, liability will fall to those responsible for the vaccines’ authorization, administration and/or coercion via vaccine passports, none of which can be justified on a sober, evidence-based risk-benefit analysis.”
Dr. Michael Yeadon — as we have previously reported — has become quite a problem for the mainstream medical mafia which continues to insist the “pandemic” is real — and that the experimental vaccines are not only “necessary” but also “safe and effective.”
Yeadon’s credentials cannot be questioned — and his inside experience with Pfizer puts him in a virtually unassailable position to be an authoritative voice on this subject.
If the media were not complicit in this program of mass depopulation underway, Dr. Yeadon’s dire comments would be headline news 24/7 — instead his articles are being scrubbed even from the internet archives.
Dr. Yeadon has previously pointed out that there is no rational explanation as to why the authorities would “prefer” the dangerous and problematic mRNA vaccines over the andenovirus-based vaccines — unless their intent were to kill and maim as many people as possible — and still be able to deny the vaccine had anything to do with the deaths.
That Yeadon believes the adenovirus vaccines are less likely to kill as many people as the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer goes far to explain why the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson adenovirus vaccines have been withdrawn in many countries over “safety concerns.”
By withdrawing these vaccines, the public, of course, will feel they can “trust” their government and its responsibility to protect them — when, in fact, these vaccines are being withdrawn so that the public is forced to take the far more dangerous mRNA vaccines — whose devastating side effects are far more long-term and won’t show up until the so-called Third Wave of the “pandemic.”
It’s also interesting to note that this report confirms something else we reported on last year — that through our natural immune response to the coronavirus, most of us develop long-term T-Cell immunity without the vaccine.
Despite this fact, no one bothers to get a simple antibody test to find out whether they already have T-Cell immunity to coronavirus before the get a vaccines they potentially don’t even need — and could kill them.
To find out just how corrupt the intentions are behind the vaccine “recommendations” and mandatory passports, let’s see if they are willing to accept positive antibody tests in lieu of vaccination — considering natural immunity is more effective than vaccination.
Yes, let’s see…
Comments
Chris
https://truthinplainsight.com/moderna-vaccine-contains-sm-102/
Chesterton
I looked into this issue about SM-102 in the Moderna vaccine, and it is not what people are making it out to be. SM-102 is a a fatty lipid that is dissolved in chloroform, and it is the chloroform that is hazardous to humans, not the lipid per se. The fragile mRNA molecules are wrapped in these lipids to protect them from being damaged by your immune system. Is there enough residual chloroform left after the lipids are separated out of the chloroform to cause cancer?
This is probably not much different of an issue from the use of formaldehyde and a type of anti-freeze (polyethylene glycol) in vaccines. Should they be there, shot into children’s arms? NO. But these adjuvants are the least of the problem with the vaccines, and the Moderna mRNA vaccine is going to cause serious problems for you, but it’s not going to be from the SM-102.
The same rumors have been circulating about the “cancer causing” ethylene oxide used in some of the COVID tests. Problem is that ethylene oxide is a standard disinfectant used for medical equipment worldwide. The residual amount on the COVID tests probably isn’t going to harm you. If you’ve ever been to any hospital, you’ve been exposed to ethylene oxide.
james
MUMBAI INDIA EVERYTHING IS NORMAL.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K66P8r7l8LSb/
MacArthur there is no pandemic-CDC only 6% Covid….deaths of 16000 that supposedly died of Covid true figure only 9210.
https://twitter.com/mikhail86439176/status/1395491754590318592
No Parental Consent Needed For Covid Jab of 12-17 Year Olds in Nova Scotia.
https://twitter.com/mikhail86439176/status/1395422809132867587
SCHOOL children under the age of 15 are more likely to be hit by lightning than die of Covid-19,
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11825816/pupils-more-likely-hit-lightning-than-die-coronavirus/
“Parents are willingly allowing their children to be killed if they allow them to have the Covid Vaccine”- Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Thai-German Microbiologist
https://twitter.com/heaneyp/status/1395456965510320131
DYING TO GET THE JAB. I CAN’T BREATH SHOULD BE THE NEW VACCINATION SLOGAN LISTEN TO THIS LADY.
https://twitter.com/mikhail86439176/status/1395356175311458309
Out of the mouth of innocent children.
https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1395314603945496579
This woman is healthcare worker. She has had “COVID”. She received the Pfizer vaccine, and has since suffered from seizures and high blood pressure. She is now completely sceptical of the vaccine.
https://twitter.com/mikhail86439176/status/1395039433347551236
Adolf
And guess who was the brain behind the FLU covid hoax vaccines ; Irish, Pakistan
Video of the guilty one with full list of the biggest criminals on Earth; https://rense.com/general96/kill-shot.php
Chesterton
Misleading headline on Rense….Jews created “Kill Shot” COVID vaccines….that’s not what the video claims….it just says Jews were behind creating the vaccines, not that they were “kill shots”. This video is basically a Jew bragging that these Jews “saved the world” with their vaccines. Silly.
RDavies
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was pulled from the U.S. market for about 5 minutes. “Experts” declared it “safe”, but reissued it with some fine print about “rare” blood clotting. Still, the vast majority are receiving the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the CDC is dragging its feet about reporting adverse side effects so as not to alarm people….