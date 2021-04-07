Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon: COVID Vaccines Are Designed ‘To Kill You And Your Family’ With ‘Plausible Deniability’

In a wide-ranging interview with LifeSiteNews, Dr. Michael Yeadon — Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory who spent 32 years in the industry leading new medicines research and retired from the pharmaceutical giant with “the most senior research position” in his field — addressed the “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments in response to COVID-19, including the “lie” of dangerous variants, the totalitarian potential for “vaccine passports,” and the strong possibility we are dealing with a “conspiracy” which could lead to something far beyond the carnage experienced in the wars and massacres of the 20th century:
His main points included:
There is “no possibility” current variants of COVID-19 will escape immunity. It is “just a lie.”
Yet, governments around the world are repeating this lie, indicating that we are witnessing not just “convergent opportunism,” but a “conspiracy.” Meanwhile media outlets and Big Tech platforms are committed to the same propaganda and the censorship of the truth.
Pharmaceutical companies have already begun to develop unneeded “top-up” (“booster”) vaccines for the “variants.” The companies are planning to manufacture billions of vials, in addition to the current experimental COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign.
Regulatory agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, have announced that since these “top-up” [booster] vaccines will be so similar to the prior injections which were approved for emergency use authorization, drug companies will not be required to “perform any clinical safety studies.”
Thus, this virtually means that design and implementation of repeated and coerced mRNA vaccines “go from the computer screen of a pharmaceutical company into the arms of hundreds of millions of people, [injecting] some superfluous genetic sequence for which there is absolutely no need or justification.”
Why are they doing this? Since no benign reason is apparent, the use of vaccine passports along with a “banking reset” could issue in a totalitarianism unlike the world has ever seen. Recalling the evil of Stalin, Mao, and Hitler, “mass depopulation” remains a logical outcome.
The fact that this at least could be true means everyone must “fight like crazy to make sure that system never forms.”
[Yeadon stated], “I’m very worried … that pathway will be used for mass depopulation, because I can’t think of any benign explanation.”
…“[And if you recognize that our governments are involved in a major verifiable lie], don’t just turn your computer off and go to supper. Stop. Look out the window, and think, ‘why is my government lying to me about something so fundamental?’ Because, I think the answer is, they are going to kill you using this method. They’re going to kill you and your family.
“The eugenicists have got hold of the levers of power and this is a really artful way of getting you to line-up and receive some unspecified thing that will damage you. I have no idea what it will actually be, but it won’t be a vaccine because you don’t need one. And it won’t kill you on the end of the needle because you would spot that.
“It could be something that will produce normal pathology, it will be at various times between vaccination and the event, it will be plausibly deniable because there will be something else going on in the world at that time, in the context of which your demise, or that of your children will look normal.
“That’s what I would do if I wanted to get rid of 90 or 95% of the world’s population. And I think that’s what they’re doing.”
“Now I don’t know [for certain] that they’re going to use that [system] to kill you, but I can’t think of a benign reason, and with that power they certainly could harm you, or control you, so you should object [and strenuously oppose it].”
People can’t deal with this level of evil, but Soviets, Hitler, Mao show its possibility.
“It’s become absolutely clear to me, even when I talk to intelligent people, friends, acquaintances … and they can tell I’m telling them something important, but they get to the point [where I say] ‘your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death and that of your children,’ and they can’t begin to engage with it. And I think maybe 10% of them understand what I said, and 90% of those blank their understanding of it because it is too difficult. And my concern is, we are going to lose this, because people will not deal with the possibility that anyone is so evil…
“But I remind you of what happened in Russia in the 20th Century, what happened in 1933 to 1945, what happened in, you know, Southeast Asia in some of the most awful times in the post-war era. And, what happened in China with Mao and so on.
“We’ve only got to look back two or three generations. All around us there are people who are as bad as the people doing this. They’re all around us. So, I say to folks, the only thing that really marks this one out, is its scale.
“But actually, this is probably less bloody, it’s less personal, isn’t it? The people who are steering this … it’s going to be much easier for them. They don’t have to shoot anyone in the face. They don’t have to beat someone to death with a baseball bat, or freeze them, starve them, make them work until they die. All of those things did happen two or three generations back and our grandparents or great grandparents were either victims of this, or they were actually members of it, or at least they witnessed it from overseas. That’s how close we are.
“And all I’m saying is, some shifts like that are happening again, but now they are using molecular biology.
“And the people going along with it, I think they would probably say, ‘I was only following orders,’ which we have heard before.
“But I know, because I have talked to lots of people, and some of them have said ‘I don’t want to believe that you are right, so I’m going to just put it away because if it is true, I can’t handle it.’ And I think … all you need to do is find a good reason to tell people, ‘Don’t take the vaccine unless you’re a medical risk of dying from the virus!’ That seems to me a pretty good line!”
…Finally, in an email correspondence, Dr. Yeadon concluded, “I have latest taken to signing off with ‘May God save us’, because I think we need God now more than at any time since WW2.”
We first reported on Dr. Yeadon last year when he came forward to warn the public that the mRNA vaccines could cause sterility in women — and indeed a number of pregnant women who have taken the vaccine have died along with their unborn babies.
Of course, this massive worldwide depopulation program under the guise of a fake pandemic was predicted, in uncanny detail, in the 2017 study or blueprint, “SPARS Pandemic Scenario” by Johns Hopkins University.
This “study” confirms exactly what Dr. Yeadon is claiming — that there will be perhaps a two year lapse between the time of the vaccination and when major fatal conditions — such as Prion Disease — start showing up in millions of those vaccinated, creating “plausible deniability” for the vaccines.
These vaccine side effects, of course, will be blamed on a “new variant” of COVID — for which the vaccine did not provide protection — creating an endless cycle of vaccination and disease until the desired depopulation targets are met.
And all of this has been made possible because people have been brainwashed — using medical melodramas — to unquestioningly trust their doctors — as their literal “saviors”.
And, of course, their “trusted” Christian pastors, priests, and clergy are in lockstep with the “expert” doctors — telling their congregations that taking the vaccine is their “Christian responsibility.”
Because this conspiracy is so vast and so evil, as Dr. Yeadon points out, most people will simply refuse to believe it — and former Director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover once made the exact same observation in an article he wrote for The Elks Magazine in 1956:
“The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.”
Comments
Michelle
My family won’t listen they dismiss it all .
My brother and my mom went ahead with the vaccine despite evidence shown to them .
I’ve come to the conclusion that they’ll never believe me so i don’t bother trying anymore .
Luckily my dad and i are wide awake and we’re both ducking and diving from the GPs requests .
In the end they will treat us anti vaxers like the Germans treated the jews like we’re dirty .
History is repeating right in front of our eyes .
The tactics the Governments will pull on us is going to test us big-time .
Scots
This is a flaw in their big plan. They will end up culling only the most brainwashed and docile among us, leaving the most independent and mentally and spiritually strong, and thus harder to dominate. God will have the last laugh. As the poet Robert Burns (1785) wrote,
“The best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men
Gang aft agley,
An’ lea’e us nought but grief an’ pain,
For promis’d joy!”
HarryB
ASTRAZENECA VACCINE INJURY FROM AUSTRALIA.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/astrazeneca-vaccine-injury-from-australia_KgMg418SIL51YES.html
Michal
Jews will kill him soon. So jews are masters of their own destruction, this time will be no survivors. Not matter what they have is never enough, they want the planet for their own. So ETERNAL hell is waiting for them, they can call their own.
https://twitter.com/NickGriffinBU/status/1352242798246948864
Sophie
Agenda 21 and The New World Order are what we are seeing come to fruition. I suspected that if the vaccine doesn’t kill people then they are injected with heavy metals (they found heavy nanoparticles in the vaccines) which will then allow the powers that be to keep you in line and control you through electricity as Jose Delgado did in his experiments. He said one day the technology would be used to control people and this may be what they’re doing.
They’re heavily chemtrailing us with heavy metals now too so that could be what the devils are up to.
Sophie
I don’t know how I landed on this page today but it was from God. I have been trying to warn others about this. I was catastrophically damaged by a pharmaceutical – so bad that I break down once a week and beg God for death. In the midst of it He gave me several huge blessings although the damage is still here and very hard to bear.
I no longer trust doctors. A family member is a nurse and told me things. My other family member is a microbiologist who is horrified that no peer-reviewed studies were done. You can bet the psyop was thought up at Tavistock where they hire all the psychologists to figure out how to best manipulate the emotions of the people.
PLEASE JOIN ME IN ALERTING OTHERS IT’S OUR HOPE. I was so discouraged from trying to warn other BELIEVERS INCLUDING A PASTOR that refused to listen that God let me meet two new friends who know it’s evil.
This is the BEAST SYSTEM. May God help us.
Flanders
“6000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths 1st Quarter 2021 Compared to 1st Quarter 2020”
“As can be expected when new experimental “vaccines” that are not approved by the FDA are given emergency use authorization to fight a “pandemic” that is now over a year old, reported deaths following the injections of these shots have now skyrocketed in the U.S. population by over 6000% here at the end of the first quarter of 2021, as compared to recorded deaths following FDA-approved vaccines at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
These new products, which many doctors and scientists claim do not even meet the legal definition of a “vaccine,” are described by the manufacturers themselves as “operating systems” called the “software of life,” and prior to COVID they have never been approved to be used on human populations.
—-
Notice that 80% of these recorded deaths are among seniors over the age of 65!
How is this NOT a national tragedy that should be headline news everywhere??” [More]
https://www.globalresearch.ca/6000-increase-reported-vaccine-deaths-1st-quarter-2021-compared-1st-quarter-2020/5741588
——>>
The Jews Behind All These Anti-Covid Vaccines
*AstraZeneca CEO – Leif Johansson (JEWISH)
*Pfizer CEO – Albert Bourla (JEWISH)
*Moderna CEO – Stéphane Bancel (JEWISH)
*Prof. Zeev Rotstein, the CEO of Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center told Radio 103FM that the hospital is involved in Russia’s clinical safety trials.
*Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s Jewish Past inspired Vaccine Work – Family of top pharmaceutical leader Albert Bourla miraculously survived the Holocaust in Salonika, Greece.
https://twitter.com/Planet_Occident/status/1362901306390818817
—-
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-jews-behind-all-these-anti-covid-vaccines/
——>>
Why the vaccine ….
https://s01.geekpic.net/di-JKZI9H.jpeg
Flanders
Acceding to the vaccines, whether “required” by “your” standard government, or by the same interlocking jewish networks which are behind the stealth Corporate government and the CFR, the unconstitutional vaccine passports [mandates] will turn you into being a controlled slave, even if they were not to maim or kill you. Once they obtain that illicit power over you, via the public’s apathy and inaction, they then consider that the majority of the people’s apathy is their license, and they can then do whatever they wish with any one, or groups, of you. Apathy is one of the planned wonders of a multi-“cultural” “Democracy”.
—-
“VACCINATION PASSPORTS: THE CORNERSTONE OF A TOTALITARIAN STATE”
https://richardsonpost.com/matthew-vadum/21234/vaccine-passports-social-credit-system/
——>>
“Plans For ‘Vaccine Passports’ Were In Place 20 Months Before COVID-19 Outbreaks”
“Paul Anthony Taylor, writing for the Dr. Rath Health Foundation, is reporting that the ‘European Commission’ – the executive body of Europe – first published a proposal for vaccine passports on April 26, 2018, and that there was also a ‘Global Vaccination Summit’ hosted in Brussels, Belgium, on September 12, 2019, for vaccine religious zealots, just 36 days before Event 201.
If you think I am being facetious for calling attendees to a Global Vaccination Summit “religious zealots,” then take a look at the titles of their three round table presentations that the Summit was based on:…”. [More] ….
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/plandemic-plans-for-vaccine-passports-were-in-place-20-months-before-covid-19-outbreaks/
to more lies
I don’t trust anyone at the top of our gov, the labs, many doctors, anymore. That’s what happens when we have been lied to by most Dems!
It’s a sad day when can no longer believe Dems, especially when it comes to our health. It wouldn’t surprise me to find out they knew China was making this virus.
Sophie
It is not the Dems. There is an evil group that built The Federal Reserve – research it. I don’t know if anyone knows who is at the top: the Papacy, Jesuits, Illuminati – but they use violence and murder to achieve their ends which is why Congress is all kept in line. They murdered JFK and RFK.
ReformingBoomer
I remain unconvinced that there even is a covid-19 virus as described by the media and politicians.
Blaming China for this “virus” is just an excuse to start another Cold War with China. As the youngins say, “Change my mind”
PS: nice job with the site updates CFT.
LisetteMbxl
I wonder if they are going to call him a conspiracy theorist like they do professor Francis Boyle and others who challenge the international fascist crime syndicate.
Big Red Machine
Right now people are being lulled into a false sense of security, as the vast majority of healthy people who have gotten the vaccine have experienced few real side effects. This will encourage more the have the confidence to get the vaccine.
Then two years from now, the devastating effects begin to show up as the mRNA vaccines continue to overload people with these antibody proteins, creating debilitating brain conditions, like Mad Cow disease. And right on cue, the media will come out with stories that a “new variant” of COVID causes Mad Cow disease!
So many people will die that insurance companies will no longer honor life insurance policies of people who have received the vaccine — make sure your loved ones plan ahead for this possibility….
ReformingBoomer
Are life insurance companies currently paying out for deaths attributed to covid-19?
So many of the ones that I am familiar with exclude terrorist acts/acts of war.